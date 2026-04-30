Colombian icon Willington Ortiz believes James Rodriguez made a ‘mistake’ by joining Minnesota in MLS

In Colombia, numerous soccer talents have gained worldwide recognition, including Luis Diaz, Radamel Falcao Garcia, James Rodriguez (currently with Minnesota United in MLS), and Carlos Valderrama. However, many consider Willington Ortiz, a local legend, as the nation’s greatest player of all time.

Nicknamed ‘El Viejo Willy’ (The Old Willy), Ortiz possessed exceptional skill—comparable in stature to Lionel Messi and as lethal as Cristiano Ronaldo. He made a lasting impact in Colombian soccer, though he never played for an international club or in a World Cup.

Ortiz is an outgoing and charismatic figure, full of soccer stories. Firm in his beliefs, he shared his perspectives on James Rodriguez in an exclusive interview with Bolavip, during an event created by DirecTV leading up to the World Cup.

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Beyond discussing Colombia’s prospects in the tournament, Ortiz addressed James’ move to the MLS, considering it a ‘mistake’ for the Colombian star to join Minnesota United.

James Rodriguez of Colombia.

James made a ‘mistake’ by joining Minnesota United

Bolavip: Do you think it was a mistake for James Rodriguez to play in the United States before the World Cup, knowing the coach didn’t really want him?

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Willington Ortiz: I think the mistake is when a coach doesn’t want you and you still go to that team. You’re not part of his group or the players he trusts, so he’s not going to play you because you’re not his choice. That’s the mistake.

Colombia won’t rely solely on James

Bolavip: What do you think is really going to happen in this World Cup? Do you think these friendlies are a real test, or are they just to measure strength?

Ortiz: Well, friendlies are a test and you have to measure strength, but when friendlies are played close to the final stages, when the competition is about to start, they are very risky and complicated. Why? Because a soccer player doesn’t perform the same way when there’s still a long time left as when there’s very little time left. And if you play against a strong national team, you can lose, you can win, or you can draw. That’s what happens in a soccer game.

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I believe the Colombia national team has elite players—there are top-10 players competing in tournaments like the Champions League that’s being played now, and in South American competitions like the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana. So, we have the players.

Colombian soccer legend Willington Ortiz explains why James Rodríguez’s move to Minnesota United in MLS was a “mistake” ✖️🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/Htw43NZbow — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) April 30, 2026

I think the coach has options and can build a system that works, whether we have James or not, because everyone is worried since James isn’t playing. He’s at a club where the coach doesn’t want him, didn’t bring him in, so he doesn’t play—just a few minutes. It’s not serious, disrespecting a player of his caliber.

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It’s complicated, but Colombia have very good players, and I think people need to be patient because we have a good team and will put in a very strong performance at the World Cup.

Ortiz’s prediction for Colombia in the World Cup

Bolavip: Speaking of that strong performance, how far do you think Colombia will go?

Ortiz: I think they’ll be in the top eight. I believe they’ll make the quarterfinals. This team has what it takes, has very good players, and I think it can reach the top eight.

🚨🇨🇴 Concern in Colombia over James Rodríguez: the talented Colombian player is not getting the playing time he expected at Minnesota United, especially with the 2026 World Cup approaching.



Willington Ortiz explains why this raises concerns and says it is “a lack of respect.” pic.twitter.com/3GBDhCixJ4 — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) April 30, 2026

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Bolavip: Which player do you think needs to be in top condition to lead the team into those top eight? Or do you think it’s more of a collective effort?

Ortiz: It has to be collective. A soccer team is collective—it has to be. You can’t rely on just one player. Because if a striker is doing well and scoring, but the defense is poor and concedes two goals, you lose and it’s useless. So everyone has to perform well, and all the players we have are elite. I think we have a very good team.

Colombia’s best player and World Cup nostalgia

Bolavip: Speaking about the current form of these Colombian players, and considering you’ve been described as one of, if not the best, in Colombia, who do you think is the nation’s best player right now?

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Ortiz: Right now, it’s Luis Diaz. He’s the one performing best. Hopefully he stays healthy, arrives at the World Cup in good shape, and helps us have a strong performance.

The 3 main favorites to win the 2026 World Cup, according to Colombian soccer legend Willington Ortiz 🏆🌎 pic.twitter.com/1UcUBJW4Yi — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) April 30, 2026

Bolavip: Considering what you said about not having had the chance to play in a World Cup, when you watch past World Cups and Colombia’s performances, do you feel anything in particular?

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Ortiz: Of course, there’s a sense of sadness because you do everything possible to get there, and sometimes you just can’t. Time passes, and you didn’t get the chance, so it brings a feeling of nostalgia.

World Cup predictions and Messi-Ronaldo’s farewell

Bolavip: Let’s talk about favorites to win the World Cup. Which teams do you think are the strongest candidates?

Ortiz: There are about three teams I see as favorites: Spain, France, and Germany. Those three.

🇦🇷🇵🇹 Lionel Messi no, but Cristiano Ronaldo does have a chance:



Colombian legend Willington Ortiz explains why he doesn’t believe Argentina will win the World Cup again and discusses Portugal’s chances pic.twitter.com/C6PBLrbhHW — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) April 30, 2026

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Bolavip: And finally, talking about two major players who are nearing the end of their international careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi—do you think Argentina, with Messi, or Portugal, have a chance to go far in this World Cup?

Ortiz: Historically, teams don’t repeat as champions every four years—at least I don’t think they have. Argentina play very well, and Messi is excellent, but I don’t think they’ll repeat as champions. I think it will be someone else. As for Portugal with Cristiano, they have a very good team. They could get close, because they still have that ambition—they haven’t won it yet. Argentina already have, twice.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH WILLINGTON ORTIZ ON BOLAVIP US:

🔴 Exclusive interview with Willington Ortiz: the Colombian soccer legend talks about James Rodríguez’s difficult situation in MLS, Colombia’s World Cup ambitions, and the top contenders to win it pic.twitter.com/UOTs2j5UAG — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) April 30, 2026