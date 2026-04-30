Luke Weaver reveals what may be holding NY Mets back during slump

Luke Weaver shared a raw and honest perspective on the current state of the New York Mets as the team continues to slide in the standings. The right-hander acknowledged that while the squad is desperate for a win, the high-pressure environment is making it difficult for the players to perform naturally on the field.

The veteran reliever noted that the intense desire to succeed can sometimes backfire, leading to a “pressurized failure mindset” that stifles individual performance. This psychological weight is a major hurdle for the club as NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza addresses team struggles after rough start and searches for a way to break the cycle of losses.

Weaver admitted that the team’s current approach is feeling heavy, stating: “The freedom with which we play day-to-day is kind of being suffocated a little bit.” He believes that everyone is trying to be the hero because they care so deeply, but that “success truly doesn’t live in that realm” when players are pressing too hard.

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A “pressurized failure mindset” in the Mets clubhouse

The personal toll of the slump is evident in the clubhouse, with Weaver confessing that he often feels the “weight of the world” when he fails to execute. He noted that mistakes feel magnified right now, and when things go south, he genuinely feels like he has let the entire organization and his teammates down.

Luke Weaver offers up his perspective on the Mets' struggles:



"I've been sitting here trying to think about what to even say to you guys and what you're even going to ask. At the end of the day, this pursuit of perfection is an ultimate pressurized failure mindset.



Everybody… pic.twitter.com/Oni2ovQO4P — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 30, 2026

The “law of averages” is a common phrase in the MLB, but Weaver admits those words are starting to lose their impact after losing day after day. It becomes increasingly difficult to stay patient with the process when the results aren’t showing up on the scoreboard or in the win-loss column for the struggling Queens residents.

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Statistically, the Mets’ pitching staff has struggled to find consistency, contributing to a 10-21 record that has them sitting near the bottom of the NL East. Weaver himself has been a workhorse in the bullpen, but the team’s overall ERA and lack of run support have kept them far behind the division-leading Phillies and Braves.