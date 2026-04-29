Who and when are the Spurs playing next in 2026 NBA Playoffs after eliminating Blazers?

The San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, securing their first series win since 2017. Now their focus shifts to their next opponent.

The Spurs will face the winner of what, for many, is the best series of this round, between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. For now, that series is in favor of the Wolves 3-2, but the next game will be played in Denver.

The expected date for the Spurs’ next game could be as early as May 4, since May 2 and May 3 would host potential Game 7 matchups if necessary. The Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 7 would be played on May 2, which gives the Spurs an advantage as they currently have about five days of rest.

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The decisive game for the Spurs

The 2025-26 season officially ended for the Trail Blazers, as the Spurs moved on to the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2017 after securing a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep in the series.

Victor Wembanyama stands on the court before their game against the Warriors in 2026.

San Antonio’s Game 5 victory reflected their identity, playing excellent team basketball with six different players scoring in double digits. As a result, they controlled the Trail Blazers from start to finish, leading by as many as 28 points.

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Victor Wembanyama delivered another strong performance, finishing with 17 points on 5-7 shooting, along with 14 rebounds, three assists, and six blocks. De’Aaron Fox led the scoring with 21 points, Julian Champagnie added 19, and Dylan Harper provided a major boost off the bench with 17 points.

Wemby’s first postseason series

In his first postseason series, Wemby averaged 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game. His scoring peaked in Game 1, but he consistently impacted the series through his defense, which earned him the unanimous NBA DPOY.

That was also the case in Game 5, as the star center did not find full rhythm offensively but dominated the paint, finishing with six blocks. The concussion suffered in Game 2 was a setback, but it was a fluky situation and did not reflect any concern about the 22-year-old being ready for the demands of the postseason.