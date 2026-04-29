NY Giants reportedly asking D.J. Reader for discount amid contract talks

The New York Giants aren’t done replacing Dexter Lawrence even after signing Shelby Harris. The Giants are being heavily linked to D.J. Reader, who could be just the nose tackle John Harbaugh and company are currently missing. However, if Reader is to join the G-Men for the 2026 NFL season, he must be willing to lower his asking price.

“Apparently, Reader still possible [for the New York Giants] if asking price is lowered,” as reported by Howard Balzer on his X account.

The Giants have been circling around Reader for quite some time now. The veteran defensive lineman visited New York’s facilities prior to the 2026 NFL Draft and seemingly made a lasting impression. According to reports, the Giants plan to sign Harris and Reader to replace Lawrence. One step has been achieved, and the other might be imminent.

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Reader’s stats

Set to enter his 11th NFL season, Reader could join his fourth organization by signing with the Giants. The product out of Clemson was drafted 166th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He played four years for the franchise in H-Town before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 free agency. After his four-year deal expired, Reader signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Lions in 2024.

D.J. Reader with the Lions

So far in his career, he’s appeared in 138 games, registering 328 tackles (171 solo), 12.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. In 2025, however, Reader recorded 28 tackles (17 solo), but no sacks or fumbles in 17 appearances.

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NY Giants are in for signing frenzy

Since the NFL’s deadline for the compensatory pick formula has already passed, the G-Men can freely sign free agents. The Giants’ acquisitions won’t alter the equation, and they are set to receive a compensatory selection in 2027 due to Wan’Dale Robinson’s departure as a UFA for the Tennessee Titans. New York may not be expected to bring back Odell Beckham Jr., but it’s sure set to go out on a shopping spree.

With Lawrence out of the picture, the interior of the defensive line is—undoubtedly—the biggest weakness on the roster and an area Big Blue must thoroughly address. Fans may criticize much about the organization in East Rutherford, but it’s done a good job addressing this need.

Giants are staying busy

Obviously, the best-case scenario would’ve been keeping Lawrence in town, but after he requested a trade, the Giants have only made the right decisions. They received a top-10 overall pick in the draft and are now filling the void with veteran presence that may provide a spark.

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Moreover, New York drafted defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis out of Auburn in the fifth round, who may feed off his experienced teammates in the trenches. With the Giants’ best interests at heart, Harbaugh is investing in both the present and the future. It may only be a matter of time for fans in the Big Apple to stop looking at the past.