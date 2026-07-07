Christian Pulisic downplays injury, admits disappointment on 2026 World Cup with USA

Following the United States’ disappointing exit from the 2026 World Cup, Christian Pulisic offered a silver lining amidst the heartbreak, revealing that the injury he sustained during the elimination match is not considered serious.

The USMNT left the 2026 World Cup with a bitter taste in its mouth, bowing out in a devastatingly lopsided 4–1 Round of 16 loss to Belgium. Adding injury to insult, star forward Christian Pulisic was forced off early with a lower-body issue, but the crushing weight of the team’s elimination left him too demoralized to even care about his own physical setback.

“I just totally twisted my ankle and my knee in one play,” Pulisic explained. “I mean, whatever. I have time to rest. It’s just an unfortunate way to finish.” The raw emotion of his comments mirrored the widespread heartbreak surrounding the Americans’ early exit, a reality that clearly set in for the captain after he was forced to the sidelines midway through the second half.

“I felt really good this summer with the guys and I thought my level was high. Yeah, it’s disappointing. I didn’t quite have the moments I was hoping to try to help us really push and get over this next step of beating a really good team. I’m disappointed with myself, of course, but I’m going to try to stay positive. I did a lot of good things and the team did as well,” Pulisic remarked, reflecting on the program’s missed opportunity to break through on the world stage.

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The blowout exit was a jarring conclusion for the USMNT that had shown real promise during the group stage. Ultimately, Belgium’s ruthless, clinical finishing exposed a disorganized American side, which failed to capitalize on the massive pre-match boost of having Folarin Balogun’s suspension lifted by FIFA just in time for the knockout clash.

Christian Pulisic of USA

Pulisic’s World Cup campaign beset by injuries

Pulisic’s 2026 World Cup campaign with the USMNT was heavily compromised by unfortunate physical setbacks. The AC Milan forward was carefully managed through a calf injury early on, featuring as a halftime substitute in the opening 4–1 win against Paraguay—where he provided an assist—before starting against Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina as the USMNT navigated its way to the knockout stages.

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His tournament came to a frustrating end during the Round of 16 elimination match against Belgium in Seattle. Pulisic suffered a combined right ankle and knee sprain during a heavy 52nd-minute tackle and was forced off the pitch in the 59th minute, shortly before Belgium took total control to secure their comfortable 4–1 victory.

Ultimately, injuries prevented the US talisman from finding his peak form or anchoring the frontline consistently. He concluded the home tournament with four total appearances, 225 minutes on the pitch, zero goals, and one assist.