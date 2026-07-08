Didier Deschamps provides positive update on Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of France vs Morocco game

Aurelien Tchouameni didn't feature in France's win over Paraguay in the Round of 16, yet there is hope he will return to face Morocco in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

There are just a few games left in the 2026 World Cup, and the France vs Morocco clash is one of them. Aurelien Tchouameni remains a major doubt for the quarterfinal match, but manager Didier Deschamps has given a positive update on the midfielder, offering Les Bleus hope of having him back.

With Michael Olise walking a disciplinary tightrope due to his yellow card, France needs every available weapon for a crucial game against Morocco. Tchouameni didn’t feature in the starting lineup against Paraguay, but he may be ready to face the African side on Thursday.

Didier Deschamps, manager of France, revealed that the Real Madrid midfielder is feeling better of his thigh injury and could feature in the game against Morocco, though it remains uncertain whether he will start or come off the bench.

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“Aurelien is better, but I left early this morning. He’s the only one who needs to be seen, but he’s doing better. He might participate in the training session today,” Deschamps said on Wednesday.

Morocco seeks revenge against France

In the head-to-head between France and Morocco, the European side has historically held the upper hand. Adding to this, Les Bleus share recent World Cup history with the Atlas Lions following their high-stakes encounter four years ago.

Didier Deschamps, manager of France

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In Qatar 2022, France and Morocco met in the semifinals. Les Bleus secured a 2-0 victory in regulation time to eliminate Morocco and advance to the grand final, leaving the Atlas Lions with unfinished business.

Now, Morocco seeks revenge. While it is a different stage of the tournament, the Atlas Lions want to be the ones advancing this time, although the disparity in squad market values leaves many believing Les Bleus are once again the favorites to win.

Will Aurelien Tchouameni leave Real Madrid after the 2026 World Cup?

Despite reports suggesting Aurelien Tchouameni could leave Real Madrid after the 2026 World Cup, all signs point to the midfielder remaining in Spain for several more years.

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Real Madrid insider Pepe Alvarez reported that the club is set to offer Tchouameni a new contract that would run through the 2031 season. Manchester United was reportedly interested in signing him, yet the cost was deemed too high, forcing the English side to step back from the race.