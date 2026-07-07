Switzerland vs Colombia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match on July 7, 2026

Switzerland will take on Colombia at the BC Place Vancouver in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. Two strong rivals clash in search of a place in the quarterfinals. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Switzerland vs Colombia Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Switzerland vs Colombia in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.

Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Switzerland vs Colombia for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A spot in the quarterfinals is on the line as two in-form teams square off in what promises to be one of the most compelling matchups of the Round of 16.

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Colombia battled through a hard-fought contest to edge Ghana and keep its tournament run alive, with Luis Diaz leading a squad eager to take another step toward the title.

Standing in its way is Switzerland, which cruised past Algeria with a 2-0 victory in the previous round and now faces its toughest challenge yet as it looks to pull off a major upset.

Johan Manzambi of Switzerland – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

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Switzerland vs Colombia: Predicted Lineups

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo.

Colombia (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta; James Rodríguez, Luis Suárez, Luis Díaz.

What time is the Switzerland vs Colombia match?

The match kicks off today, July 7, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM