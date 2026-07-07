Argentina vs Egypt: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match on July 7, 2026

Argentina will face Egypt at the Atlanta Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. Messi's Argentina faces Salah's Pharaohs. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Egypt Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time 12:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Argentina vs Egypt in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.

Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Argentina vs Egypt for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina is one win away from the World Cup quarterfinals, but another tough challenge awaits. The defending champions survived a thrilling 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde in the Round of 32 after surrendering two leads before finding the winner.

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Now, Lionel Messi and company take on an Egypt side enjoying its best World Cup run ever. After advancing from the group stage and eliminating Australia, Mohamed Salah and the Pharaohs will try to pull off a major upset against the reigning champions.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt – Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Argentina vs Egypt: Predicted Lineups

Argentina (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada.

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Egypt (4-4-2): Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Hamdy Fathy, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia; Emam Ashour, Mohamed Lasheen, Marwan Ateya, Ziko; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush.

What time is the Argentina vs Egypt match?

The match kicks off today, July 7, at 12:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM