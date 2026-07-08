Why are there no 2026 World Cup games today, Wednesday, July 8?

There are no 2026 FIFA World Cup matches on Wednesday, July 8. Here's why FIFA scheduled a rest day and when the quarterfinals begin.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup takes a brief pause on Wednesday, July 8, marking the tournament’s first day without a match since the competition began across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The break is part of FIFA’s official schedule and gives the eight remaining teams a mandatory recovery day after completing the Round of 16. With the knockout stage becoming increasingly demanding, the pause allows players to rest before the quarterfinals begin.

After weeks of daily action, the tournament has entered its final stretch. Only eight teams remain in contention for the World Cup title, and the schedule now features more recovery time between matches as the competition moves closer to the final.

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Why the break is essential now

All eight quarterfinalists completed their Round of 16 matches on July 6 or July 7, and the additional day off helps players recover before the next round. The break is especially important in the expanded 48-team tournament, where finalists could play as many as eight matches while also traveling across multiple host cities in North America.

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners’ Trophy. Julian Finney/Getty Images

FIFA has also spaced out the remaining fixtures to maximize recovery time between rounds while maintaining the tournament’s schedule through the championship match on July 19.

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When do the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals begin?

The tournament resumes on Thursday, July 9, with the start of the quarterfinals. One or two matches will be played each day before the semifinal stage begins the following week.

2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal schedule:

Match Date Venue France vs. Morocco Thursday, July 9 Boston Stadium Spain vs. Belgium Friday, July 10 Los Angeles Stadium Norway vs. England Saturday, July 11 Miami Stadium Argentina vs. Switzerland Saturday, July 11 Kansas City Stadium

Following the quarterfinals, another scheduled rest day will take place on Monday, July 13, before the semifinals on July 14 and 15. The third-place playoff is scheduled for July 18, while the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will be played on Sunday, July 19.

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