Egypt reportedly file FIFA complaint over officiating in heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Argentina

Egypt left the 2026 World Cup in a state of fury following their knockout loss to Argentina, with reports emerging that the federation has filed a formal complaint to FIFA over the match's officiating.

Following a heartbreaking 3-2 Round of 16 loss to Argentina—a match that left a visibly emotional Lionel Messi in tears at the final whistle—Egypt have made their fury over the officiating clear. Reports have emerged detailing formal pushback from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) targeting head referee Francois Letexier and his crew.

According to Ismael Mahmoud of 365 Scores Arabic, with corroboration from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Egypt have filed a formal complaint with FIFA protesting a series of highly controversial decisions during the knockout clash.

“Egyptian Football Association President Hany Abo Rida has filed an official complaint against French referee Francois Letexier and his assistants following Egypt’s 3-2 loss to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup,” Mahmoud reported on X.

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The formal protest follows a fiery postgame press conference from Egypt manager Hossam Hassan, who accused officials of giving Argentina and Messi preferential treatment. The tension peaked at the end of regulation, capsulated by heated exchanges between the Egyptian coaching staff and the officiating crew on the pitch.

Ziko, Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

What Egypt are demanding from FIFA

Rather than requesting a formal match review or appeal of the 3-2 result—which saw Messi open up postgame about his emotional outpour—the EFA is directly targeting the referee’s eligibility for the remainder of the tournament, according to Mahmoud.

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“He [Hany Abo Rida] demanded an investigation into controversial decisions against the Pharaohs and officially requested the exclusion of the French refereeing team from the rest of the tournament due to their crucial mistakes,“ Mahmoud added.

Mostafa Ziko claims tournament is ‘rigged’

Echoing his manager’s frustrations, Egyptian midfielder Mostafa Ziko blasted the officiating crew, going as far as to claim the World Cup is “rigged” in favor of Messi and Argentina. While debate rages over the match’s polarizing flashpoints, the reality remains that the reigning champions march on to defend their crown.

Ultimately, despite the bitter exit, Egypt turn their focus to the future after a highly impressive 2026 World Cup run. Led by talisman Mohamed Salah, the Pharaohs proved they could push the world’s elite to the absolute brink, even if the knockout stage provided a cruel end to their historic campaign.

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