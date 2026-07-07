Felix Auger Aliassime vs Novak Djokovic: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Wimbledon quarterfinals match on July 7, 2026

Felix Auger Aliassime plays against Novak Djokovic in the 2026 Wimbledon quarterfinals. The world number 4 is going for the quarterfinals against the Serbian legend. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Felix Auger Aliassime vs Novak Djokovic Tournament 2026 Wimbledon Date Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time 11:05 AM (ET) / 8:05 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Felix Auger Aliassime vs Novak Djokovic in the USA

Viewers across the United States can watch the match live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, or Tennis Channel with a valid cable or satellite TV package.

Fans who prefer streaming can tune in through ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, or Fubo. Be sure to catch every moment of this thrilling contest.

Advertisement

Can I watch Felix Auger Aliassime vs Novak Djokovic for free?

Catch all the action live in the United States through Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both offering an exclusive five-day free trial for qualifying first-time subscribers.

No matter where you are in the country, either service lets you stream every minute of the showdown live, from kickoff all the way to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The stakes couldn’t be higher as a blockbuster quarterfinal showdown features two of the ATP Tour‘s biggest stars battling for a spot in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic enters the clash in outstanding form after earning a hard-fought four-set win over Roman Safiullin, but the road only gets tougher against world No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Canadian has cruised through much of the tournament and now faces his toughest test yet in what promises to be a must-watch battle between two elite contenders with a semifinal berth on the line.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada – Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Advertisement

What time is the Felix Auger Aliassime vs Novak Djokovic match?

The match kicks off today, July 7, at 11:05 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:05 AM

Central Time: 10:05 AM

Mountain Time: 9:05 AM

Pacific Time: 8:05 AM