Lionel Messi risks MLS ban again if Argentina reaches 2026 World Cup Final

Argentina are once again aiming to reach the World Cup final, and if they achieve it, Lionel Messi could once again face scheduling issues with MLS.

Argentina struggled to eliminate Egypt, but now their potential path to the World Cup final have now become shorter. With few games left, the dream of reaching New York for that stage remains alive, but if they achieve it, Lionel Messi could once again face issues with MLS due to the proximity of the match to the All-Star Game.

What is this whole situation about? Messi was selected once again to participate in this event, which is scheduled for July 29, just 10 days after a potential World Cup final for Argentina.

The level of tension and stress that comes with playing in the final match of this tournament goes beyond anything else, so the No. 10 could decide not to participate in the All-Star Game in order to take a few days of rest if Argentina reach that stage. However, he would once again risk facing a sanction.

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Last season, both Messi and Jordi Alba did not play in the event, and they were each handed a one-match suspension. This year, Argentina‘s captain and his teammate Rodrigo De Paul were the players selected.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

When and where is the All-Star Game?

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will take place on July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. For the third consecutive season and the fifth time in the past six years, the MLS All-Star team will face a LIGA MX best XI in an exciting inter-league showdown.

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This year’s edition promises immense star power, featuring world-class figures of the calibre of Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), and eventually Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), making it one of the most anticipated events of the summer.

What’s ahead for Argentina?

Argentina are set for a head-to-head clash against Switzerland, with a place in the upcoming World Cup semifinals at stake. The match will be played at Kansas City Stadium next Saturday, July 11, at 9 PM ET.

Murat Yakin acknowledged that his opponent is not unbeatable, and Switzerland will give everything to pull off the upset. Which of these two teams will ultimately secure a place among the tournament’s final four?