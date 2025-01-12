Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Nicolas Jarry live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner is set to take on Nicolas Jarry in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open. Fans in the USA can stay fully informed with details on the match date, start time, and live streaming options, making it easy to catch every moment of this exciting showdown.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is set to make his highly anticipated 2025 debut after a standout 2024 season. Fueled by renewed energy and a hunger to expand his legacy, the Italian star is aiming for a strong start to the year by chasing the season’s first Grand Slam title.

Standing in his way is Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, who enters the matchup as the clear underdog but is fully aware that beating the best is the only path to glory. For Jarry, this showdown is a chance to prove himself on the biggest stage against the top-ranked player in the world.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Nicolas Jarry match be played?

Jannik Sinner takes on Nicolas Jarry in the 2025 Australian Open first round this Sunday, January 12, with the match scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Jannik Sinner vs Nicolas Jarry: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Nicolas Jarry in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2025 Australian Open clash between Jannik Sinner and Nicolas Jarry, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to ESPN+ and ESPN2.