Tatsuya Imai’s Houston Astros contract details revealed after surprising MLB choice

Tatsuya Imai, one of the most sought-after players of the MLB offseason, has decided to join the Houston Astros in a shocking move that few expected. While surprising from a baseball standpoint, the decision makes sense financially for the Japanese pitcher.

According to Jesse Rogers and Jon Heyman, Imai has agreed to a three-year deal with opt-outs. The contract guarantees $18 million per year, with up to $3 million in performance bonuses tied to innings pitched (80, 90, and 100 IP), allowing the total value to reach $21 million per season. The deal includes $54 million guaranteed and could be worth as much as $63 million overall.

*Developing story…