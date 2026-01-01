Trending topics:
Tatsuya Imai’s Houston Astros contract details revealed after surprising MLB choice

With the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and several other MLB clubs interested, Tatsuya Imai has now joined the Houston Astros in a lucrative deal for the Japanese pitcher.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Tatsuya Imai has now joined the MLB
Tatsuya Imai, one of the most sought-after players of the MLB offseason, has decided to join the Houston Astros in a shocking move that few expected. While surprising from a baseball standpoint, the decision makes sense financially for the Japanese pitcher.

According to Jesse Rogers and Jon Heyman, Imai has agreed to a three-year deal with opt-outs. The contract guarantees $18 million per year, with up to $3 million in performance bonuses tied to innings pitched (80, 90, and 100 IP), allowing the total value to reach $21 million per season. The deal includes $54 million guaranteed and could be worth as much as $63 million overall.

Fernando Franco Puga
