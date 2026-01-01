MLB Rumors: NY Mets, Phillies, Cubs could face new competition for Tatsuya Imai as NL East contender emerges

The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs may no longer have a clear path in their pursuit of Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai, as a new National League contender has reportedly entered the picture.

The Atlanta Braves are believed to be showing interest in Imai, according to Baseball Prospectus’ Gaurav, adding another wrinkle to a market that is rapidly approaching its deadline.

“I’m hearing that there is interest in Imai Tatsuya by the Braves. Deadline looming. No penalty to sign, and high upside, just risk.” Gaurav shared on X. With Imai’s posting window set to close Friday at 5 p.m. ET, any serious pursuit would need to accelerate quickly over the next 48 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the Mets, Phillies, and Cubs, the Braves’ emergence represents potential competition at a critical moment, particularly given Atlanta’s long-standing need for rotation depth.

Tatsuya Imai delivers during an NPB game in Japan, as MLB interest continues to build ahead of his posting deadline. @MLB

Advertisement

Braves could break longstanding trend

If Atlanta ultimately moves forward with a deal, it would mark a notable shift in organizational philosophy. The Braves have historically been reluctant to pursue players directly from Nippon Professional Baseball, with Kenshin Kawakami remaining the most prominent—and cautionary—example.

Advertisement

see also Tatsuya Imai, Kazuma Okamoto reportedly meet with MLB clubs in Los Angeles amid NY Mets, Blue Jays interest as deadlines near

That said, this offseason has already seen Atlanta break precedent. The club recently re-signed Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year deal, signaling a new willingness to engage in markets it previously avoided. Adding a Japanese-born starter like Imai would further underscore that shift.

Advertisement

Why Imai fits the rotation need

Imai, 27, has been one of the most consistent starters in the NPB’s Pacific League. Over the past two seasons, he has posted a 2.13 ERA across 337 innings, earning two of his three All-Star selections during that span. His combination of strikeout ability, durability, and age places him squarely in his prime.

Should Atlanta land him, Imai would join a projected rotation led by Chris Sale and Spencer Strider, with younger arms such as Spencer Schwellenbach also in the mix. That depth would address a recurring issue for the Braves, who have struggled to maintain rotation health deep into recent seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWhich team do you believe is best positioned to land Tatsuya Imai? Which team do you believe is best positioned to land Tatsuya Imai? already voted 0 people

For now, the situation remains fluid. But with the deadline looming and another contender reportedly involved, the Mets, Phillies and Cubs may soon find themselves under increased pressure as the market for Tatsuya Imai reaches its final hours.