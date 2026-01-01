Chris Oladokun puts NFL on notice with clear message to Andy Reid about Chiefs QB job after Patrick Mahomes injury

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs won’t have Patrick Mahomes back anytime soon, which is why they’ll have an important decision to make in the offseason. Chris Oladokun is finishing the 2025 NFL season as the No. 1 healthy quarterback on the depth chart, but will that continue being the case in training camp and preseason next year?

The Chiefs have one more game to evaluate Oladokun, and the South Dakota State product hopes Reid and the rest of the NFL have already taken note of his latest performances, just in case there are doubters out there.

“I feel like I belong in the league,” Oladokun told reporters on Wednesday when looking back at his past two games with the Chiefs. That’s a message for Reid and Kansas City’s front office to hear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oladokun is under contract with the Chiefs through 2026, which might come in handy considering that the team will need a healthy quarterback to operate with until Mahomes completes his rehab, which could take up to nine months.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Oladokun’s performances as the Chiefs QB during Mahomes’ absence

At 28, Oladokun faced the chance of his career with Gardner Minshew getting injured only a week after Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL. He was tossed into the fire midway through the Week 16 game against the Tennessee Titans, but his response gave reason for optimism.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce makes important statement about Chiefs QB job after Patrick Mahomes injury

Oladokun completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards, and even if he couldn’t complete a touchdown pass, he did set up the Chiefs with field goal opportunities. The fact that he didn’t have turnovers was quite encouraging as well.

Advertisement

His first start came only a few days later, leading the Chiefs‘ offense against the Denver Broncos on Christmas. With Mahomes and the entire country watching, Oladokun handled the pressure, going 13-of-22 for 66 yards and his first passing touchdown in the NFL.

Oladokun faces a short-term goal with sights set on Chiefs future

However, the quarterback is still looking for his first win, with his efforts not being enough to lead Kansas City to victory against Tennessee and Denver. The regular season finale will provide him with one more opportunity to chase that win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Chiefs will pay a visit to division rivals Las Vegas Raiders in the Sin City to conclude a frustrating 2025 season, in what could be Oladokun’s final audition before Reid and the team make decisions at the QB room.