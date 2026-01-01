Where to watch Alabama vs Indiana live in the USA: 2026 Rose Bowl Game

Alabama square off against Indiana in the 2026 Rose Bowl Game. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

Indiana’s magical run reaches new heights in Pasadena, with the Hoosiers arriving as the nation’s No. 1 team for the first time after a Big Ten Championship win over Ohio State secured their first league title since 1967 and vaulted them atop the CFP and AP rankings.

That breakthrough sets up a marquee Rose Bowl showdown with Alabama, college football’s modern benchmark making its ninth trip to the Granddaddy of Them All. Led by Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Indiana’s rise now collides with a dynasty in a must-watch clash on the sport’s biggest stage.

When will the Alabama vs Indiana match be played?

Alabama clash with Indiana in the 2026 Rose Bowl Game this Thursday, January 1, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM (ET).

Deontae Lawson of the Alabama Crimson Tide – Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Alabama vs Indiana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Alabama vs Indiana in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025 college football showdown between Alabama and Indiana streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ESPN.