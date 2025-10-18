Trending topics:
Nick Kyrgios slams Jannik Sinner as he brings up the Italian’s doping scandal

Nick Kyrgios took aim at Jannik Sinner, once again criticizing the light punishment the former World No. 1 received after his doping case.

By Gianni Taina

Jannik Sinner during the Cincinnati Open.
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesJannik Sinner during the Cincinnati Open.

The ever-controversial Nick Kyrgios didn’t hesitate to overshadow Jannik Sinner’s triumph at the Six Kings Slam final in Saudi Arabia — following his straight-sets win over Carlos Alcaraz — by reigniting talk about Sinner’s doping controversy and the highly questioned resolution of his suspension.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist also addressed his cold relationship with the Italian, tearing into him with just three words: “I can’t stand him,” Kyrgios said during an appearance on The Unscripted Show podcast. “My relationship with him is pretty dark,” he added.

It’s understandable after all that scandal with the doping situation — the two positive tests and everything that came after. I guess it’s normal, but yeah, there are a few guys out there I just can’t get along with, at all,” he continued.

Still, Kyrgios admitted Sinner’s level is well above most players on tour, even after losing the World No. 1 ranking to Alcaraz: “He’s a guy who’s been No. 1 in the world — there’s no doubt he’s an incredible player, someone who’s going to carry this sport for the next ten or fifteen years alongside Alcaraz,” he said.

Jannik Sinner and Nick Kyrgios

Jannik Sinner shakes hands with Nick Kyrgios after defeating him. (Getty Images)

But true to form, Kyrgios didn’t hold back on one last jab: “That doesn’t change the fact that he’s clearly being protected to some extent within the tour. The ATP’s CEO and most of the top people right now are Italian, so to me this whole story is just a load of s—”.

Kyrgios calls out WADA

When asked about Sinner’s positive tests, Kyrgios doubled down on his criticism of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for handing the Italian just a three-month suspension despite a repeat offense. “Honestly, it hurt to see how it was all handled,” he said.

He wrapped up with a biting reflection: “I followed that case closely and couldn’t believe someone who tested positive twice got off that easy. I was sitting at home thinking, ‘Damn, maybe I should’ve done the same thing!’ Just think about it — what would’ve happened if I’d done that?”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
