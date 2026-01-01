MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly face strong competition in pursuit of Cardinals star

The offseason buzz surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals has centered on one player in particular. Reports have circulated that the Philadelphia Phillies were initially interested in acquiring this key asset. However, new developments suggest another team has entered the fray.

According to a report by The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal, the Los Angeles Angels have emerged as a formidable contender in the race to acquire Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado. Together with his colleagues Will Sammon and Katie Woo, Rosenthal indicates that the Angels are keen on making a move for the talented player.

As Arenado remains under contract during the offseason, speculation regarding his potential move has intensified. However, securing his services would not be an easy task, particularly for teams targeting a roster addition for the 2026 MLB season.

Complicating matters for the Angels is the recent buyout of Anthony Rendon, which has left a significant void at third base. They now face the urgent task of exploring viable options to address this roster gap for the upcoming year.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses.

Arenado as a contingency plan

Given the complexities of Arenado’s contract and the aggressive offseason moves by other franchises, he has surfaced as a fallback option for the Angels. The team reportedly has two preferred targets ahead of the Cardinals‘ star for next season.

Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suarez have recently been associated with the Angels, driven by the financial flexibility created by Rendon’s buyout. However, both players are attracting considerable interest, with Bregman being pursued by three other teams besides the Red Sox. This situation might shift Arenado into a more prominent role in the Angels’ plans.

Arenado’s strategy if traded to the Angels

If Arenado decides to leave the Cardinals, reports suggest he has developed a strategic plan to adapt to a new team with a revised contract this year. In a bid to facilitate a trade, Arenado has reportedly informed the Cardinals of his willingness to contribute at first base to seamlessly integrate into a contender’s lineup, according to Sammon and Woo.

