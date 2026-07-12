Wimbledon 2026: How many Grand Slam titles has Alexander Zverev won?

Alexander Zverev finally broke through the Grand Slam barrier by winning the 2026 French Open, a milestone that had eluded him for years despite his consistent presence among the world’s top players.

Now, with the pressure of chasing a first major title behind him, Zverev has produced an impressive run at Wimbledon 2026 and reached the final at the All England Club.

At 29 years old, the German star has now reached the final of all four Grand Slam tournaments, underlining his versatility and ability to compete on every surface. However, the challenge is massive facing Jannik Sinner.

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How many Grand Slam titles has Alexander Zverev won?

Alexander Zverev has won one Grand Slam title in his career. His first major championship came at Roland Garros in 2026, where he captured the French Open title and ended years of near misses at the biggest tournaments in tennis.

That victory over Flavio Cobolli in the final represented a defining moment in Zverev’s career, confirming that he could finally convert his talent and consistency into a Grand Slam triumph.

Before that title, he had reached multiple Grand Slam finals and consistently competed at the highest level, but he had been unable to secure a major championship. The Roland Garros victory removed a significant burden from his career narrative and established him as a Grand Slam champion.

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Has Alexander Zverev reached the final of every Grand Slam?

Yes. Alexander Zverev has reached the final of all four Grand Slam tournaments. This accomplishment highlights his consistency and versatility across different surfaces: hard courts, clay, and grass.