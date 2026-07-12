2026 Wimbledon: How many Grand Slam titles has Jannik Sinner won?

Jannik Sinner arrives at the 2026 Wimbledon final with a chance to add another chapter to his rapidly growing Grand Slam legacy.

Jannik Sinner enters the 2026 Wimbledon final as the favorite to defeat Alexander Zverev and claim another major title. A blockbuster matchup at the All England Club.

After a disappointing campaign at the 2026 French Open, the Italian star has looked unstoppable on grass. The clearest example of his form was his dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Sinner now faces Zverev, who finally won his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros and arrives in London with confidence and momentum. A victory would give Jannik another important step in his race to chase legends like Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

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How many Grand Slam titles has Jannik Sinner won?

Jannik Sinner has won four Grand Slam titles in his career. His major titles include victories at the Australian Open in 2024, the US Open in 2024, the Australian Open in 2025, and Wimbledon in 2025.

Which Grand Slam has Jannik Sinner not won?

The only Grand Slam title that has eluded Jannik Sinner so far is Roland Garros. Although he has performed well on clay, the French Open remains the missing piece in his quest to complete a career Grand Slam.

How many Wimbledon titles has Jannik Sinner won?

Jannik Sinner has won Wimbledon once, capturing his first title at the All England Club in 2025. By reaching the 2026 final, Sinner now has the opportunity to defend his title and win a second Wimbledon crown. A victory over Zverev would also give him five Grand Slam titles and further strengthen his position among the elite players in men’s tennis.