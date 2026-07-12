Martin Odegaard defends Alexander Sorloth following viral backlash from Norway’s World Cup loss to England

Following Norway's World Cup elimination by England, captain Martin Odegaard addressed the media regarding the costly on field disconnect between Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland that triggered intense fan backlash.

Martin Odegaard left everything on the pitch in his relentless effort to push Norway into the final four. Following the crushing defeat against England, the Norwegian captain immediately went to bat for teammate Alexander Sorloth, shielding him from the avalanche of criticism surrounding a controversial first half sequence where the forward opted to shoot rather than slide a pass to an open Erling Haaland for what would have been a crucial second goal in the World Cup quarterfinal.

“I won’t allow anyone to blame Alex,” Odegaard told reporters postgame. “People only remember the final chance, but I remember everything he did for this team throughout the tournament. One decision doesn’t define a player.”

Odegaard emphasized Sorloth’s vital contributions to Norway‘s historic tournament run up to this point, stressing the internal unity of the locker room. “I’ve seen Erling comfort Alex, and I’ve seen Alex apologize to the boys. That’s football, it hurts, but that’s also why we’re a family,” the midfielder added.

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The Sorloth fan backlash wasn’t the only drama enveloping the Norwegian camp postgame. Media coverage was further dominated by a brewing off field feud after Manchester United legend Roy Keane publicly ripped Alfie Haaland for complaining about the officiating, compounding a miserable and chaotic exit for the Scandinavian side.

Martin Odegaard #10 of Norway.

Odegaard outlines Norway’s path forward

Shifting focus away from the immediate heartbreak, the Arsenal playmaker mapped out the next chapter for a rising Norwegian program, targeting a strong showing in the upcoming UEFA Nations League and the ultimate goal of qualifying for Euro 2028.

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“The badge on the front of the shirt means more than one missed pass. Every player gave everything for Norway tonight. This defeat belongs to all of us, not one individual. We’ll heal together, learn together and come back stronger,” Odegaard said.

While a devastated Norway squad head home, the tournament march continues without them. England now moves on to a blockbuster semifinal showdown against Argentina, a heavyweight clash already generating massive headlines after Lionel Messi noted it will mark his first career international match against the Three Lions.