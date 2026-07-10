Will Novak Djokovic retire after loss against Jannik Sinner at 2026 Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic’s 2026 Wimbledon campaign came to an end with a straight-sets defeat against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. The Serbian star lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, ending his bid to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and to claim a historic 25th Grand Slam title.

Sinner, the world No. 1 and defending Wimbledon champion, produced an outstanding performance and now enters the final against Alexander Zverev as the clear favorite to win the tournament.

Djokovic’s loss naturally raised questions about his future in professional tennis, particularly given his age and the significance of Wimbledon in his legendary career.

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Will Novak Djokovic retire?

No. Novak Djokovic has not announced his retirement following his semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2026. After the match, Djokovic indicated that he still hopes to compete at Wimbledon again next year. “I’d like to. At least one more time. Let’s see.”

Djokovic openly acknowledged that Jannik Sinner was the better player in the semifinal. “I was just half a step late basically on any shot. It’s as simple as that. He was just a level or more better than I was. I was just not sharp enough. Not reactive enough. Not balanced enough to play him. That’s it. There was not much I could do on the court.”

What did the loss vs Jannik Sinner mean for Novak Djokovic?

The defeat prevented Novak Djokovic from reaching another Wimbledon final and from adding to his record-breaking Grand Slam tally. Had he won the tournament, he would have tied Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and secured his 25th major championship. Despite the disappointment, Djokovic’s comments indicate that he still has the motivation to compete at the highest level.

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What’s next for Novak Djokovic?

For now, Novak Djokovic’s immediate focus will likely be on recovering and evaluating his schedule for the remainder of the season. The US Open is the next challenge ahead.

His desire to return to Wimbledon in 2027 suggests that he still believes he can compete with the best players in the world, even after a difficult loss to Jannik Sinner.

While retirement speculation is inevitable whenever a veteran player exits a major tournament, Djokovic’s own words make it clear that he has not closed the door on another Wimbledon appearance.