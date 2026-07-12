England vs Argentina: How Harry Kane, Lionel Messi’s numbers compare at the 2026 World Cup

Harry Kane for England and Lionel Messi for Argentina have been their teams’ biggest figures throughout the 2026 World Cup. The two leaders will go head-to-head on Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium.

England and Argentina will meet in a highly anticipated semifinal clash of the 2026 World Cup, with the action set to begin on the pitch at Atlanta Stadium. There, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi will each look to lead their teams into the tournament final.

Both players have been key figures for their respective teams. Messi is not only Argentina’s top scorer but also one of the leading goalscorers of the tournament. Kane, meanwhile, is also England’s leading scorer and will look to continue finding the back of the net.

This head-to-head matchup will send one of them to the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium. The question remains which of the two will have the greatest impact on the outcome of the match.

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A goal-filled battle

Age appears to be just a number for these two players. Messi, at 39 years old, has scored eight goals, leading the tournament’s scoring chart alongside Kylian Mbappe, and still has two more matches to continue improving his numbers. Kane, 32, has found the net six times and remains one of England’s main attacking leaders.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates his goal.

Playing for the team

While goals may receive more attention, providing assists for teammates is equally important. Messi has recorded two assists in this tournament, surpassing Diego Armando Maradona to become the all-time leading assist provider in World Cup history.

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Perhaps due to the position he usually plays, Harry Kane has fewer opportunities to provide assists. However, he still managed to register one in the tournament, setting up England’s second goal against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammate Jude Bellingham #10 after scoring.

Elite physical condition

A long club season, combined with the extreme heat and humidity conditions, can be factors that cause veteran players to perform below expectations for their teams. Messi and Kane have proven otherwise.

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The Argentine forward has played a total of 531 minutes for his team, including two matches that went into extra time (Cape Verde and Switzerland). He only started one match from the bench, against Jordan. Kane, meanwhile, has featured for a total of 564 minutes, only being substituted against Panama shortly before the end of that group-stage match.

A place in the Final

The 2026 World Cup semifinal bracket confirmed Argentina and England as the latest teams to join France and Spain among the qualified sides. Now, the focus turns to determining who will reach the final.

Messi has a positive record against European teams, but that will be put to the test when the ball gets rolling in Atlanta next Wednesday at 3 PM ET.