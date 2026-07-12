Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Wimbledon final match on July 12, 2026

Jannik Sinner will face off against Alexander Zverev in the 2026 Wimbledon final. The most anticipated final will take place with both players in search of glory. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Tournament Wimbledon Date Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time 11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch the action live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, or Tennis Channel through a valid cable or satellite television subscription.

Those looking to stream the match can watch on ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream, or Fubo. Don’t miss a second of what promises to be an exciting showdown.

Advertisement

Can I watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev for free?

Catch every moment live across the United States with Fubo or DirecTV Stream, which both provide eligible new users with an exclusive five-day free trial offer.

Wherever you are located nationwide, these platforms allow you to watch the entire matchup in real time, from the opening kickoff until the closing whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Wimbledon men’s final delivers the matchup tennis fans have been waiting for, with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev battling for the third Grand Slam title of the season.

Advertisement

Sinner reached the championship after a commanding straight-set win over Novak Djokovic, while Zverev advanced by defeating surprise semifinalist Arthur Fery in impressive fashion.

Now, the two stars will meet with one of tennis’ most prestigious trophies on the line. Don’t miss this must-watch championship clash.

Alexander Zverev of Germany – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Advertisement

What time is the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev match?

The match kicks off today, July 12, at 11:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM