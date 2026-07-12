Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Wimbledon final match on July 12, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev
|Tournament
|Wimbledon
|Date
|Sunday, July 12, 2026
|Time
|11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel
|Live Stream
|Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream
How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev in the USA
Fans in the United States can catch the action live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, or Tennis Channel through a valid cable or satellite television subscription.
Those looking to stream the match can watch on ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream, or Fubo. Don’t miss a second of what promises to be an exciting showdown.
Can I watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev for free?
Catch every moment live across the United States with Fubo or DirecTV Stream, which both provide eligible new users with an exclusive five-day free trial offer.
Wherever you are located nationwide, these platforms allow you to watch the entire matchup in real time, from the opening kickoff until the closing whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
The Wimbledon men’s final delivers the matchup tennis fans have been waiting for, with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev battling for the third Grand Slam title of the season.
Sinner reached the championship after a commanding straight-set win over Novak Djokovic, while Zverev advanced by defeating surprise semifinalist Arthur Fery in impressive fashion.
Now, the two stars will meet with one of tennis’ most prestigious trophies on the line. Don’t miss this must-watch championship clash.
Alexander Zverev of Germany – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
What time is the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev match?
The match kicks off today, July 12, at 11:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 11:00 AM
Central Time: 10:00 AM
Mountain Time: 9:00 AM
Pacific Time: 8:00 AM