In a very surprising turn of events, Portugal was not able to add three more points in the UEFA Euro 2024, suffering a shocking defeat against Georgia.

The UEFA Euro 2024 has delivered another surprising upset. This time, Georgia defeated Portugal in the last game of Group F, and fans reacted to it with some very funny memes.

Portugal is regarded as one of the top contenders to win Euro 2024. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese squad was able to win its first two games of the tournament, but the third one was very different.

On Matchday 3 of Group F, Portugal used a B team to face Georgia. However, this decision was very costly for Roberto Martinez and his players, as they lost their first match of the competition in a shocking win by the Crusaders.

Portugal loses to Georgia in Euro 2024: Funniest memes and reactions

The group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 is over. Portugal was able to secure the top place in Group F, but things certainly didn’t end on the best terms for Cristiano Ronaldo’s side.

In the game against Georgia, Roberto Martinez decided to use some substitutes in order to give the starters some rest. However, the B squad was not able to secure a win, shockingly losing their last match.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze scored the two goals that led to Georgia’s victory. Portugal had an awful match, leading to fans reacting with some very hilarious memes.