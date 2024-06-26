Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal lost to Georgia in the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage finale but their presence in the knockout stages was never at risk. Find out who will be their opponent in the round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will play in the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 despite their shocking loss to Georgia in the group stage finale. Their two previous wins were enough for Roberto Martinez’s side to advance.

The team started the European Championship campaign strongly, with a late win over Czechia before putting three past Turkey to secure a place in the knockout stages. Now, Portugal will play Slovenia at the Euro 2024 round of 16. The game will take place on Monday, July 1st, at 3:00 PM (ET) in Frankfurt.

With Ronaldo starting in all three group stage games, Portugal finished atop Group F with six points (W2 L1). Turkey finished second due to goal differential, while Georgia progressed as one of the best third-placed teams at Euro 2024 with four points.

Meanwhile, Slovenia are also making the knockout phase as one of the best third-ranked sides after finishing behind England and Denmark as UEFA confirmed an unusual tiebreaker in Group C.

UEFA Euro 2024 bracket: How the round of 16 will be played

via Wikipedia

Spain vs Georgia

Germany vs Denmark

Portugal vs Slovenia

France vs Belgium

Romania vs Netherlands

Austria vs Turkey

England vs Slovakia

Switzerland vs Italy

When will the UEFA Euro 2024 final take place?

The UEFA Euro 2024 final will be played on Sunday, July 14, at 3:00 PM (ET) at Olympiastadion in Berlin. Italy are the defending champions, but hosts Germany and the likes of France, Portugal and Spain also aim to lift the trophy.