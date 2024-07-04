Jude Bellingham‘s future at Euro 2024 hangs in the balance after his controversial celebration of the “egg” in the round of 16 match against Slovakia. UEFA is investigating the young English star’s unsportsmanlike behavior, but a suspension seems unlikely.
UEFA seems to be taking a more tolerant approach in this tournament, which could benefit Bellingham. However, the case of Turkey’s Burak Yilmaz, who made a political gesture during a goal celebration, is generating more controversy and his sanction is still being debated.
According to information from BILD, Bellingham could be spared a harsher penalty and receive only a significant fine. Reports suggest Bellingham’s gesture was not directed at the Slovakian team, mitigating its severity.
Will Bellingham be fined or suspended?
In their favor, the Slovaks have not filed a formal complaint, and there are precedents for similar actions that did not result in expulsions. One example is Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s celebration of the 2022 World Cup trophy.
Despite the uncertainty, Bellingham is expected to be available for the quarter-final against Switzerland. Former England footballer Dietmar Hamann, however, believes that a suspension could be beneficial for the team. He argues that Bellingham’s absence could force manager Gareth Southgate to make tactical adjustments that could prove favorable.
UEFA’s decision on Bellingham’s future at Euro 2024 is expected in the next few hours. A fine seems to be the most likely scenario, although a suspension is not ruled out.
