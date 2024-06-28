Euro 2024: How many UEFA European Championship trophies have Italy won?
The European Championship and world football find in Italy one of the most outstanding figures. The Italian national team, known as the Azzurri, has etched its name in the annals of history in every tournament in which it has participated. In addition, in the continental tournament, Italy has lifted the trophy on several occasions.
Italy have taken part in 11 UEFA European Championships and have reached the final four times, including Euro 2020.
It took 53 years for the Euro to be dyed blue again, since in 2021, the year in which Euro 2020 was played, a tournament that had no fixed venue, Italy beat England on penalties, after a 1-1 draw, at Wembley.
Importantly, the Henri Delaunay Cup is the coveted trophy of Euro 2024, a modern version of the original award that has been linked to the Euros. Cast in sterling silver, this imposing glass is 60 cm high and weighs 8 kg.
How many UEFA European Championship trophies have Italy won?
Italy has won 2 European Championships. In their presentation in the competition, the Azzurri – at home – won the final against Yugoslavia, in 1968; in a match that originally ended 1-1 and that had a replay in which the Italians won 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.
The two times Italy reached the final, but could not celebrate, were in 2000 (they lost 2-1 vs. Francewith a golden goal) and in 2012, when they were defeated by a resounding 4-0 against Spain.
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not participate 1964 Did not qualify 1968 Winners 1972 Did not qualify 1976 Did not qualify 1980 Fourth place 1984 Did not qualify 1988 Semi-finals 1992 Did not qualify 1996 Group stage 2000 Runners-up 2004 Group stage 2008 Quarter-finals 2012 Runners-up 2016 Quarter-finals 2020 Winners
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.