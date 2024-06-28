The European Championship and world football find in Italy one of the most outstanding figures. The Italian national team, known as the Azzurri, has etched its name in the annals of history in every tournament in which it has participated. In addition, in the continental tournament, Italy has lifted the trophy on several occasions.

Italy have taken part in 11 UEFA European Championships and have reached the final four times, including Euro 2020.

It took 53 years for the Euro to be dyed blue again, since in 2021, the year in which Euro 2020 was played, a tournament that had no fixed venue, Italy beat England on penalties, after a 1-1 draw, at Wembley.

Importantly, the Henri Delaunay Cup is the coveted trophy of Euro 2024, a modern version of the original award that has been linked to the Euros. Cast in sterling silver, this imposing glass is 60 cm high and weighs 8 kg.

How many UEFA European Championship trophies have Italy won?

Italy has won 2 European Championships. In their presentation in the competition, the Azzurri – at home – won the final against Yugoslavia, in 1968; in a match that originally ended 1-1 and that had a replay in which the Italians won 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

The two times Italy reached the final, but could not celebrate, were in 2000 (they lost 2-1 vs. France with a golden goal) and in 2012, when they were defeated by a resounding 4-0 against Spain.

Nicolo Barella of Italy celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the UEFA EURO 2024. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not participate

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Winners

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Fourth place

1984 Did not qualify

1988 Semi-finals

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Group stage

2000 Runners-up

2004 Group stage

2008 Quarter-finals

2012 Runners-up

2016 Quarter-finals

2020 Winners