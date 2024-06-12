Lionel Messi reacted to Kylian Mbappe's controversial comments, with his former teammate at PSG claiming the Euros are more complicated than the World Cup.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe may have been great teammates during their time together at PSG, but they seem to have very different thoughts off the field. Shortly after Mbappe claimed the Euros are tougher than the World Cup, Leo made it clear he strongly disagrees with the Frenchman.

“Mbappe said that that the Euros are more difficult than the World Cup? He also said that the South American teams didn’t have the same high competition as the Europeans. Everyone values what they play,” Messi told Argentine journalist Martin Arevalo in an interview with ESPN Argentina.

Messi and Mbappe played together for two years with Paris Saint-Germain. Halfway through their second season as teammates, they faced each other in the World Cup final at Qatar 2022, in which Leo gained the upper hand with Argentina. Almost two years later, Messi is reminding Mbappe about the importance of being world champion.

“The Euros very important, but he leaves out Argentina, 3x World Champion, Brazil, 5x World Champion, Uruguay, 2x World Champion. There are many world champions left out to say that the Euros are the most difficult, right?,” Messi added. “In the World Cup, the best teams are there, all the world champions are there. That’s why everyone wants to be world champion.”

Kylian Mbappe battles for possession with Lionel Messi in the 2022 World Cup final.

Mbappe won the World Cup early in his career, playing a pivotal role in France’s success in Russia 2018 at only 19. Perhaps that explains why Kylian feels the European Championship is more complicated, since he hasn’t won the continental title yet.

What did Mbappe say about the Euros and World Cup?

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the French national team’s participation in the UEFA Euro 2024, Mbappe raised many eyebrows by claiming the European Championship is more difficult to win than the World Cup.

“The Euros are complicated. For me, more complicated than a World Cup,” Mbappe said. “Even if there is more pressure at the World Cup. All the teams know each other, we play against each other all the time. Tactically, it is a very similar soccer.”

The 25-year-old mentioned France’s group stage rivals in this year’s Euros in Germany — Netherlands, Austria, and Poland — as an example of how tough the tournament can be. Messi agrees about its difficulty, but not to the extent of comparing it to the World Cup.

Lionel Messi (left) and Kylian Mbappe during the 2022 World Cup final.

Mbappe’s take on South America’s level before the 2022 World Cup

One of the things Messi mentioned in his response to Mbappe‘s claims was the French star’s controversial take on the level of South American soccer. Just a few months before Qatar 2022, Kylian suggested the Europeans were the better on Earth.

“The advantage we Europeans have is that we always play between us, in high level matches like the Nations League,” Mbappe said. “When we arrive to the World Cup, we are ready. Brazil and Argentina don’t have that level in South America. Soccer is not as advanced as here in Europe. That’s why the last World Champions are always Europeans.”