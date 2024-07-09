France is facing Spain in what is the first semi-final of UEFA Euro 2024 in search of a place in the final. The first half ended 2-1 in favor of the Spaniards and Kylian Mbappe had a controversial gesture at halftime.
France started winning the match with a header by Randal Kolo Muani after a great cross by Kylian Mbappe, but Spain managed to turn the score around in just 4 minutes with goals by Lamine Yamal in the 21st minute and Dani Olmo in the 25th minute.
At halftime, Kylian Mbappe was seen without a shirt and holding what appeared to be a Spain jersey in his hand, hinting that the player may have swapped shirts with a Spanish player before the end of the match, something that France fans may find controversial.
