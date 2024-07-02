Roberto Martinez reveals the reason for allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to take the first penalty of the shootout, after his previous miss against Slovenia.

Cristiano Ronaldo experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in Portugal‘s last match against Slovenia in the round of 16 in Euro 2024. After missing a crucial penalty in extra time, CR7 bounced back gallantly and took responsibility for taking the first penalty in the final shootout.

Diogo Costa became the hero of the night, saving three penalties and securing Portugal’s victory. Cristiano, on the other hand, had a performance full of contrasts: eight shots, gestures of frustration and hunger for goal that collided with a giant Jan Oblak under the Slovenian posts.

Redemption came in the penalty shootout. Roberto Martinez, Portugal’s coach, did not hesitate to let Cristiano be the first taker, showing total confidence in his captain.

Roberto Martínez Defends Cristiano Ronaldo

“I have seen it with responsibility,” Martínez said. “I did not doubt that I had to be the first pitcher. Sometimes that happens, Oblak made a very good save. Cristiano is our captain and I was 1,000% confident he could show us the way. Today he has shown his human and emotional side; He never sank and marked the way to go through,” defended the Spanish coach.

UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena on July 01, 2024 in Frankfurt. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Portugal is already in the quarterfinals, thanks to an excellent Diogo Costa and a Cristiano Ronaldo who fought until the end. Eight shots, 11.85 kilometres travelled, a top speed of almost 30 km/h and 20 shots in total at the European Championship show that the Portuguese icon is still alive.

The next challenge: France and Kylian Mbappé, whom Cristiano considers an idol. A new step in the search for the third continental title with the Seleção. Will Cristiano Ronaldo be able to win Euro 2024?