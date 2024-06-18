The future Real Madrid star broke his nose during the game against Austria. Now, Didier Deschamps has spoken about whether the best player of the two-time world champions will return in the group stage.

It was not the start to Euro 2024 that France wanted. Despite a dismal 1-0 win over Austria on an own goal, the loss of Kylian Mbappé due to a broken nose mid-play was icing on the cake for a poor opening match by Didier Deschamps’ side.

Mbappé will now undergo surgery to repair his nose after colliding with Kevin Danso’s shoulder while fighting for the ball. Deschamps spoke about the incident after the match, stating, “(Mbappé) is with the medical team. I have many press questions regarding that, but I cannot say anything more. His nose was heavily hit, that’s for sure. We need to assess it, but it looks very complicated, which is very unfortunate for us.”

“The French team, aside from Kylian, will always be strong. If the news isn’t good, we’ll have to fight without him. But Kylian is Kylian, and wherever he plays, he will obviously make the team stronger,” the manager concluded.

Update on Kylian Mbappé’s Status

According to reports from France, Kylian Mbappé will need at least 10 days to recover from his surgery to repair his nose. It appears that the future Real Madrid star will not play in the team’s final two group games against the Netherlands and is in major doubt for the game against Poland to close out the group.

The Netherlands, France’s next opponent, defeated Poland 2-1 in their opening group match, setting the stage for a major showdown on Friday, June 21st. The winner will qualify for the knockout stage, and the loser will have to seek a result on matchday 3.

