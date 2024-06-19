The Euro 2024 is underway in Germany and here we will review how many substitutions are allowed in the competition.

Euro 2024 is already a riveting tournament showcasing the best of European football. Held every four years, this edition brings together 24 national teams competing across various cities in Germany. The competition is set against the backdrop of rich footballing history and passionate fan bases, making it one of the most anticipated events in the global sporting calendar.



As teams vie for continental glory, all eyes are on the reigning champions and perennial contenders Italy, as well as England and France to be major candidates to lift the trophy.



Euro 2024 is not only a showcase of footballing excellence but also a celebration of unity and cultural exchange. It serves as a platform for players to transcend national boundaries and compete at the highest level, fostering camaraderie and mutual respect among nations.



How many substitutions are allowed in Euro 2024?



UEFA has confirmed that for this year’s tournament in Germany, teams can make up to five substitutions during regular time. These substitutions must occur within a maximum of three stoppages in play per team, excluding half-time and other match delays. Notably, substitutions made during drinks breaks for hot weather will count as stoppages, aligning with regulations seen in major domestic leagues.



Subs in the Euro Cup

In matches that extend into extra time, each team will be permitted an additional substitute, along with one more stoppage of play per team during that period. The periods between the end of regular time and the start of extra time, as well as the half-time interval in extra time, are not considered stoppages.



Furthermore, any substitutions that remain unused during the standard 90 minutes will carry over into extra time. For instance, if a team only utilized four substitutions within regular time, they will retain the option to make a double substitution during extra time.