The Netherlands are set to clash with England in the 2024 Euro semifinals, and the excitement is palpable. Here's a sneak peek at the probable starting lineups for both squads as they prepare for this game.

Netherlands are ready to take on Harry Kane’s England in an intense clash for the 2024 Euro semifinal. As fans eagerly anticipate the high-stakes match, we’ve got the potential lineups for both squads, setting the stage for an electrifying encounter on the field.

It’s a clash between two teams with strikingly similar trajectories marked by highs and lows but a general resilience when it counts the most. England, fresh off their dramatic comeback win against Slovakia, managed to squeeze past Switzerland in a penalty shootout. They now face their toughest challenge yet in the tournament.

On the other side, the Netherlands have also experienced a rollercoaster of performances, contending with tougher opponents than the English. Despite their uneven form, they’re entering this matchup as the underdogs, eager to upset one of the tournament favorites and secure a spot in the final.

England probable lineup

England will seek to reach the final of a tournament that has eluded them throughout history.

England possible lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Netherlands probable lineup

The Netherlands know that they are underdogs, but that England also has vulnerabilities and will seek to exploit them to reach the final.

Netherlands possible lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.