The Netherlands will compete against France in Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, detailing the formations and players likely to take the field in this intriguing encounter.

One of the most anticipated duels is approaching in the lead-up to the Euro. Two of the main candidates to win the tournament will face off in what many believe could decide the group leaders. On one side is France, the current World Cup runners-up, who despite the initial victory, received the hard news of losing Mbappe, due to a hard blow in his nose.

Facing them are the Netherlands, who are aware that their recent record against France is not the best. Nonetheless, they will seek to change this trend by securing a victory that allows them to remain leaders of the group.

Netherlands probable lineup

The Netherlands know that this is the rival to beat and they are going after a victory with the advantage of playing against a France without Mbappe.

Netherlands possible lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay.

France probable lineup

France, with the harsh absence of Mbappe, will seek a victory against the most difficult rivals in the group.

France possible lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Giroud.