Poland will take on Austria in what will be Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, detailing the formations and players likely to take the field in this intriguing encounter.

This is a duel that can be defining. The two teams that lost on the first Matchday are meeting in search of a victory to keep their hopes of qualifying alive, as another defeat would leave them practically eliminated or dependent on other results.

On one side are Poland, who initially had a win against the Netherlands but ended up losing 2-1, showing a clear lack of attitude. Austria, on the other hand, showed much more resilience against Mbappe’s France, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory. Both teams need the 3 points and will be determined to get them.

Poland probable lineup

Poland are going for recovery and with the obligation to win knowing that they face the most accessible rival in the group.

Poland possible lineup: Szczesny; Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Szymanski, Romanczuk, Zielinski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Buksa.

Austria probable lineup

With the Netherlands on the horizon, Austria know that a victory against Poland will be necessary, since another result would leave them very complicated.

Austria possible lineup: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.