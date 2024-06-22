Scotland will face off against Hungary in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Scotland vs Hungary: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Scotland will take on Hungary in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Learn how to watch the game via traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries.

[Watch Scotland vs Hungary live in the USA on ViX]

This is undoubtedly a duel with a lot at stake. In the final Matchday of Group A, everything is yet to be defined. There are only two certainties: Germany are assured of at least second place, and Switzerland, even in the worst-case scenario, will not drop below third. But the rest of the positions still remain to be determined.

Scotland could finish second with a win by a good margin and a heavy defeat for Switzerland. Hungary, on the other hand, needs to win by the greatest possible goal difference to aspire to be one of the best third-place teams. Neither a draw nor a defeat serves either of them, which is why an intense game is expected.

Scotland vs Hungary: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 24)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 24)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Hungary: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 24)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 24)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary in the USA

Scotland and Hungary will give their all in pursuit of qualification when they meet in Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage.

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary – IMAGO / MIS

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer's premier tournaments, featuring Europe's top teams and players.

Scotland vs Hungary: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN2, TVA Sports 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: MagentaTV

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24 Extra

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 3, Ketnet

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports