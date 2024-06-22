Switzerland play against Germany in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Switzerland will face Germany in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this thrilling match on ViX Premium for just $4.99 in the USA!

It is the most anticipated duel in Group A, attracting the attention of not only the fans of these two nations but also those of Hungary and Scotland, whose chances of advancing in Euro 2024 may be affected by the outcome.

Switzerland need only one point to secure second place in the group, making the result crucial for the aspirations of the Hungarians and Scots. Meanwhile, Germany, with qualification already assured, will approach the match with the peace of mind that a draw will be sufficient for them to finish as group leaders.

Switzerland vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 24)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 24)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Hungary: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 24)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 24)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Switzerland vs Germany in the USA

Switzerland and Germany face off in a highly anticipated duel with the top spots in Group A at stake. In the USA, you can catch this exciting game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between Switzerland and Germany.

Switzerland vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 3, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, RTE News

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport, M6 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports