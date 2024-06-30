Fans abandoned the stadium at Gelsenkirchen thinking England had no chance against Slovakia. They got a big surprise in UEFA Euro 2024.

England were against the ropes with Slovakia in a thrilling Round of 16 matchup at the UEFA Euro 2024. Then, Jude Bellingham delivered a bicycle kick to tie the game in the 95th minute.

After that, Harry Kane scored the 2-1 in the first extra time giving the Three Lions one of the most epic wins in their long history. Now, Switzerland await in the quarterfinals.

However, some English fans lost faith in their team and left early Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. The hilarious video shows them walking out to find transport and asking Gareth Southgate to resign as coach.

England fans missed Jude Bellingham’s goal in UEFA Euro 2024

England were losing 1-0 in the 95th minute of the game against Slovakia. As a consequence, many fans thought there was no chance for a comeback. However, in an incredible turn of events, they just missed an epic anecdote.