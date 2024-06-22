After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for redemption with Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024. He arrived to Germany following an extraordinary season with Al Nassr in which the legend remained as the best player in Saudi Arabia setting a new scoring record.
Although CR7 couldn’t score in the debut against the Czech Republic, the second game facing Turkey seemed like the perfect opportunity to get his first goal of the tournament.
In minute 28′, Cristiano Ronaldo ran alone to face the goalkeeper, but, Joao Cancelo missed an easy pass. Then, when the star was furious regretting what happened, an incredible own goal by Samet Akaydin occurred.
