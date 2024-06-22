Cristiano Ronaldo was chased by fans many times during the game between Portugal and Turkey in UEFA Euro 2024.

Video: Fans invade pitch five times and take selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a mission at UEFA Euro 2024. After a big failure in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, new coach Roberto Martinez has given CR7 a full vote of confidence and the star has delivered.

Portugal have two victories over the Czech Republic and Turkey and already clinched the first place of Group F. During the second match, Ronaldo broke the record of assists in Euros history.

Cristiano is one of the biggest stars in the tournament alongside Kylian Mbappe and, worldwide, his impact can only be compared with Lionel Messi. Both veterans are still producing a frenzy every time they take the field.

Dortmund wasn’t the exception and this might have been the game in which most fans jumped to the field in order to fulfill the dream of being close to their idol.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a fan in Portugal vs Turkey (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo takes selfie with young fan in UEFA Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo experienced a unique game at Dortmund because fans invaded the pitch at least five times trying to take a selfie with him. In fact, the first one who did it was a kid.

CR7 saw him running in Signal Iduna Park and had an incredible gesture. The legend hugged him and agreed to take the selfie. The episode immediately went viral on social media.