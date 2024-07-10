Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot to make things level for England vs the Netherlands in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals. Watch the goal here.

Harry Kane brought England back to life by scoring a quick equalizer shortly after the Netherlands took the lead. Only 18 minutes into the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal, the English captain was fouled in the box, and after VAR review, he took charge of the penalty shot to make things level for the Three Lions.

Even though Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen guessed Kane‘s intention by diving to his right, the Bayern Munich star was extremely accurate to put the ball in the back of the net.

The game didn’t start well for Gareth Southgate’s men, who found themselves losing 1-0 after only seven minutes as Xavi Simons fired home a beautiful finish. Kane, however, managed to put England back in the game immediately.

Harry Kane improving stats with England

With this goal, Kane reaches six in the European Championship knockout stages – more than any other player in tournament history. Besides, this is his 49th goal of the season between club and country.

Kane’s record on the international stage is also pretty good, as the former Tottenham striker now boasts 15 goals across the last four major international competitions he’s played in.

With Spain beating France on Tuesday, England and the Netherlands are battling it out for the other ticket to the UEFA Euro 2024 final, which will be held on Sunday, July 14, at 3:00 PM (ET) in Berlin.