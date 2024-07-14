Mikel Oyarzabal scored Spain's second goal to give his team the 2-1 victory over England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final.

Spain emerged victorious as UEFA Euro 2024 champions after defeating England 2-1 in a thrilling final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. With this victory, La Roja secured their fourth title, becoming the competition’s most successful team.

Spain took the lead early in the second half with a goal from Nico Williams in the 47th minute. England’s Cole Palmer equalized in the 73rd, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. With just minutes remaining, Mikel Oyarzabal scored the decisive goal in the 86th, sealing the win for Spain.

The 27-year-old Oyarzabal’s goal came after a brilliant assist from Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. Oyarzabal outmaneuvered defender Marc Guehi and fired the ball past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, clinching the title for Spain.

Spain’s path to become UEFA Euro champions

Spain’s journey to becoming UEFA Euro champions was marked by an impressive unbeaten run, with six wins and one draw. In the group stage, they secured victories over Croatia (3-0), Italy (1-0), and Albania (1-0).

Alvaro Morata of Spain lifts the UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy after his team’s victory during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

In the Round of 16, Spain dominated Georgia with a 4-1 win. The quarter-finals posed a challenging test against hosts Germany, which ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time and then in extra time a last minute goal by Mikel Merino secured a 2-1 victory.

The semifinals saw Spain face off against France. Despite an early goal from Kolo Muani, Spain rallied with goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo to win 2-1, earning their spot in the final.

In the final, Spain faced Englandled by Jude Bellingham. NicoWilliams scored early in the second half, but England’s Cole Palmer leveled the score. Just as the match seemed destined for extra time, Oyarzabal connected with Cucurella’s cross to secure a 2-1 victory, giving Spain their fourth Euro title.