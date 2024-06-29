Video: Ruben Vargas scores incredible goal against Gianluigi Donnarumma and Italy in UEFA Euro 2024
Vargas stuns Donnarumma with a wonder goal in the second half, putting Switzerland ahead against Italy in the Euro 2024 knockout stage. The match hangs in the balance after Italy's first-half dominance.
The Olympic Stadium in Berlin witnessed a real goal by Rubén Vargas that put Switzerland ahead in their crucial match against Italy in the round of 16 of Euro2024. Just at the start of the second half, in the 46th minute, the Swiss winger silenced Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a high-quality finish.
After a first half where Italy dominated possession of the ball but failed to convert their chances, Switzerland came out with energy in the second half looking for the goal that would give them the lead. And it didn’t take long for them to find it. In the 46th minute, Remo Freuler recovered a ball in the middle of the field and threw a precise through ball to the left, where Vargas waited stealthily.
The speedy Swiss player controlled the ball masterfully and, with a quick change of direction, broke away from his marker and faced the Italian goal. Before Donnarumma’s exit, Vargas did not flinch and with a powerful low left-footed shot sent the ball into the top corner of the goal, impossible for the Italian goalkeeper to reach.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.