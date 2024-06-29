Vargas stuns Donnarumma with a wonder goal in the second half, putting Switzerland ahead against Italy in the Euro 2024 knockout stage. The match hangs in the balance after Italy's first-half dominance.

The Olympic Stadium in Berlin witnessed a real goal by Rubén Vargas that put Switzerland ahead in their crucial match against Italy in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. Just at the start of the second half, in the 46th minute, the Swiss winger silenced Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a high-quality finish.

After a first half where Italy dominated possession of the ball but failed to convert their chances, Switzerland came out with energy in the second half looking for the goal that would give them the lead. And it didn’t take long for them to find it. In the 46th minute, Remo Freuler recovered a ball in the middle of the field and threw a precise through ball to the left, where Vargas waited stealthily.

The speedy Swiss player controlled the ball masterfully and, with a quick change of direction, broke away from his marker and faced the Italian goal. Before Donnarumma’s exit, Vargas did not flinch and with a powerful low left-footed shot sent the ball into the top corner of the goal, impossible for the Italian goalkeeper to reach.