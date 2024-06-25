Belgium play against Ukraine in the Group E finale in a crucial game for their UEFA Euro 2024 ambitions.

What happens if Belgium lose, win or tie with Ukraine in UEFA Euro 2024?

The UEFA Euro 2024 group stage is coming to an end and nothing is defined in Group E, as all the group’s members have 3 points. Everything will be defined on the last matchday.

Belgium came into this European Championship as one of the favorites to win it, but after the surprising defeat in their debut against Slovakia, things changed.

The Red Devils had to win the second match to keep their chances of qualifying and that’s what they did, they defeated Romania 2-0 and now they keep their chances alive in the last matchday.

What happens if Belgium beat Ukraine?

If Belgium wins the last match against Ukraine, they will automatically get the ticket to the next round regardless of what happens in the match between Romania and Slovakia.

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. IMAGO / Belga

What happens if Belgium and Ukraine draw?

If the match between Belgium and Ukraine ends in a draw, the team coached by Domenico Tedesco will qualify in second place thanks to their goal difference regardless of what happens in the match between Romania and Slovakia.

What happens if Belgium lose to Ukraine?

If Ukraine manages to defeat Belgium, Kevin De Bruyne’s team will be eliminated from UEFA Euro 2024 and would be a major disappointment as it was at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.