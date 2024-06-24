France will face Poland in the final match of Group D with a solid chance of qualifying for the next round of UEFA Euro 2024.

The UEFA Euro 2024 group stage is coming to an end and France will face Poland, who are already eliminated from the tournament. Les Blues have a high chance of qualifying and remain favorites to win the European Cup.

Didier Deschamps‘ team is second in Group D but with the same points as the Netherlands (4). The reason why they are in second place is because they have one goal less than the Dutch. With no difference in the 0-0 draw between the two teams, history remained the same as on the first matchday.

Kylian Mbappe’s team has a great opportunity against a weakened Poland to earn 3 points and take first place in the group over the Netherlands.

What happens if France beat Poland?

With a win over Robert Lewandowski’s team, France would already have secured qualification for the knockout round but will have to wait for the Netherlands’ result against Austria to know whether they qualify in first or second place.

Ngolo Kante of France

What happens if France and Poland draw?

If the match between them two ends in a draw, France would still qualify, regardless of the result of the match between the Netherlands and Austria, but could qualify in first or second place, depending on the result of the other match.

What happens if France lose to Poland?

If Poland manages to surprise and beat France, things will change depending on the result between the Netherlands and Austria.

If the Dutch beat the Austrians, France would take second place, but if they draw, Austria would have the same points as Les Blues but goal difference would be higher for Austria leaving France in the third place.