France are favorites to win UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. However, they could be at risk after their second match in Group D against the Netherlands.

What happens if France win, lose or tie with the Netherlands in UEFA Euro 2024?

France are one of the favorites to win the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. After their devastating loss in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Lionel Messi and Argentina, they are looking for revenge.

Didier Deschamps has a roster full of stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Jules Kounde and the long awaited return of N’Golo Kante.

In their debut against Austria, France suffered more than expected, but still got a much needed 1-0 victory. However, Mbappe left that game with a broken nose and his status is uncertain for the rest of the tournament.

What happens if France win today against Netherlands in UEFA Euro 2024?

If France win against the Netherlands, they would reach six points in Group D and will officially advance to the Round of 16. Furthermore, if Austria beat Poland, they would have huge chances to finish as first place.

The final match of the group stage for the French squad will be next Tuesday against Poland and Robert Lewandowski. With a victory over the Netherlands, they could rest starters on that game.

With a loss, Group D will look like this: France (6 points), Netherlands (3 points), Austria (3 points) and Poland (0 points).

What happens if France lose today against Netherlands in UEFA Euro 2024?

If France lose to the Netherlands in Group D of the UEFA Euro 2024, elimination is a big possibility with only three points after two matches. Then, that matchup with Poland at Dortmund will determine everything. With a loss, Group D will look like this: Netherlands (6 points), France (3 points), Austria (3 points) and Poland (0 points).

Under the current format of the Euro with 24 participants and six groups, the first and second place of each group advance to the Round of 16 and the four best third places overall also get a ticket to the next stage. Goal difference could be a key factor.

What happens if Italy draw with Spain in UEFA Euro 2024?

If France and the Netherlands tie, Didier Deschamps’ squad would be really close of a ticket to the Round of 16. In the history of UEFA Euro, with third places qualifying, 4 points are enough.