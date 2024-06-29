Spain are looking to win their fourth trophy at Euro 2024and will face Georgia in the round of 16. The Spanish squad hopes to obtain a favorable result that will allow them to continue advancing in the European Championship.
The Spanish national team won in its first match 3-0 againstCroatia. In their second match against the Italian national team, they won by the minimum 1-0, with an own goal from the “Azzurri squad“.
In the last match of the group stage, Spain faced Albania beating them 1-0 with a goal by Ferrán Torres in the 13th minute of play.
What happens if Spain beat Georgia?
If Spain win against Georgia, they will qualify directly for the quarter-finals and face the winner of the key between Germany and Denmark.
