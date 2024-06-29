Spain needs a win against Georgia to advance to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. A draw leads to extra time and potentially penalties, while a loss eliminates Spain from the tournament.

What happens if Spain lose, win or tie with Georgia in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Spain are looking to win their fourth trophy at Euro 2024 and will face Georgia in the round of 16. The Spanish squad hopes to obtain a favorable result that will allow them to continue advancing in the European Championship.

The Spanish national team won in its first match 3-0 against Croatia. In their second match against the Italian national team, they won by the minimum 1-0, with an own goal from the “Azzurri squad“.

In the last match of the group stage, Spain faced Albania beating them 1-0 with a goal by Ferrán Torres in the 13th minute of play.

What happens if Spain beat Georgia?

If Spain win against Georgia, they will qualify directly for the quarter-finals and face the winner of the key between Germany and Denmark.

Saba Lobjanidze of Georgia reacts after a missed chance during the UEFA EURO 2024. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

What happens if Spain and Georgia draw?

If Spain draw in this Round of 16 Match, at the end of regulation time, an extra time of 30 minutes (two halves of 15 minutes each) will be played. If the tie persists after extra time, it will be decided by penalties.

What happens if Spain lose to Georgia?

If Spain lose to Georgia, they will be definitively eliminated from Euro 2024 and Georgia’s team will be the one who advances to the next phase.