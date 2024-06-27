We tell you what the tiebreaker criteria are during the final qualifiers of Euro 2024 in Germany.

Germany’s Euro 2024 is an event that attracts millions of fans eager to enjoy the best football from the European teams and experience one of the most exciting tournaments of all time.

The knockout group stage has ended and with it the excitement grows in the following rounds with unique matches, where each team must win to continue advancing to the next phase.

As the big event in Germany approaches, natural questions arise among viewers. One of the most recurrent is: What happens if there is a tie in the round of 16, quarters, semi-finals or the final of Euro 2024?

Ilkay Gundogan of Germany celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena on June 19, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tiebreaker criteria Germany Euro 2024

Everything changes from the round of 16, quarters, semi-finals or final of the UEFA European Championship. A draw will take the match to extra time.

Draw in the Round of 16: If a round of 16 match ends in a draw at the end of regulation time, an extra time of 30 minutes (two halves of 15 minutes each) will be played.

(two halves of 15 minutes each) will be played. If the tie persists after extra time, it will be decided by penalties. Quarterfinal Draw: The procedure is the same as in the round of 16: extra time and, if necessary, penalties. Tie in the Semifinals: In the semi-finals, extra time and penalties will also be applied if the tie persists. Tie in the Final: The final is the most important match of the tournament. If there is a tie at the end of regulation time, extra time will be played.

If the tie continues after extra time, it will be resolved by penalties .

. The winning team will be crowned champion of Euro 2024.

So, prepare your emotions for these exciting moments at Euro 2024!